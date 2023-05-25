Activist calls for boycott after Juneteenth event banner spurs controversy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An event banner in downtown Greenville is sparking some controversy. The banner is by a non-profit organization hosting a Juneteenth event, it reads, “an upstate celebration of freedom, unity and love,” showing a white man and woman.

This controversy all started with one picture of the banner circulating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It started Tuesday and has since spread with hundreds of posts, thousands of comments and many more questions.

“I was appalled, I was saddened, I was angry,” said Greenville activist Bruce Wilson, with Fighting Injustice Together.

Wilson has hosted Juneteenth events in Greenville since 2020. Although he’s not hosting this year, he says the day should be celebrated by everyone—as it marks the day a Union general informed the last enslaved Black Americans, they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“We have to remember what Juneteenth is about, it’s about freedom, it’s about the freedom of slaves,” said Wilson.

He says the banner is a misrepresentation.

“I’m the first to say that White America can celebrate Juneteenth, I just don’t think White America should be the face of Juneteenth. And I think that’s where the disconnect is,” he said.

Wilson’s not the only one, hundreds of people took their frustrations to social media. The banner is promoting Juneteenth GVL, a non-profit hosting a series of events including a mega fest on June 17th.

It’s one of 50 banners downtown. The other banners depict different ethnicities including Black, White and Hispanic. They didn’t want to go on camera with us, but organizers tell me their vision is to promote diversity and inclusion. Since this is a privately organized event, not sponsored by the city of Greenville, when we asked for comment city officials said briefly---”the city is not organizing or managing the event.”

“One I’m asking this event be boycotted if they do not feel the need to remove this banner. Secondly, I’m asking everyone to call the city manager and voice your concerns about this particular banner,” said Wilson.

The organizers also say they stand by their vision and decisions for the event. They are preparing a statement to release within the next 24 hours. For more on the Juneteenth GVL events, click here.

