Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty

Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge Thursday in downtown Charleston for the plea.
Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge Thursday in downtown Charleston for the plea.(Michael Allison)
By Marissa Lute and Thomas Gruel
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to take settlement funds from housekeeper Gloria Satterfield has pled guilty and was given a $25,000 bond.

He will be sentenced at a later date but faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Murdaugh recommended the family of Satterfield hire Fleming to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh’s homeowner’s insurance policies following her death after a fall at Murdaugh’s home. The estate’s claims were settled by Murdaugh’s insurance companies for $505,000 and $3.8 million.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina says information alleges Murdaugh and Fleming conspired to siphon settlement funds, disguised as “prosecution expenses” for personal gain.

Additionally, the information alleges Fleming transferred funds from a trust account to his personal bank account and claimed the funds were for expenses related to the Satterfield estate claim.

The office alleges Fleming knew the funds belonged to the estate and the payments were not for legitimate legal expenses.

