Another earthquake reported in Western North Carolina

(WCAX)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that another earthquake was reported near Asheville, North Carolina, Thursday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 13.8 miles northwest of Asheville.

According to officials, the earthquake had a 3.1 magnitude and a depth of 0 km.

This earthquake comes days after another one was reported nearby in the Canton area.

