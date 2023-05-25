Carolina Panthers announce dates, times for preseason games

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers announced more details about the team’s upcoming preseason games on Thursday.

The team will play three preseason contests in 2023, the first being at home against the New York Jets on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

Carolina will then head to New York to take on the Giants on Aug. 18, before returning home on Aug. 25 to face the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff times for those matchups are set for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Broadcast information for preseason games will be announced later.

The Panthers will open the regular season Sept. 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.