Clemson player withdraws from NBA draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the leaders of the Clemson Tigers’ successful 22-23 men’s basketball season withdrew from the NBA draft.

PJ Hall will return to Clemson to play this fall. Hall shared his decision on his Instagram. Last season Clemson had the most conference wins in their program history.

“I’m thrilled that PJ decided to return to Clemson. I’m proud of how he performed at the NBA Combine, gaining valuable experience in the process,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “He’s one of the best players in our league and I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group this season.”

The 6′10″ center from Spartanburg posted, “I came to Clemson for a reason, and I ain’t done yet. #Godswill.”

Last year he averaged 15 points per game, along with almost 6 rebounds and an assist.

