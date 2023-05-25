Clemson puts up 14 runs as they take down Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Baseball opened up their ACC Tournament run with a win Wednesday night as they took down Virginia Tech 14-5.

Clemson trailed 5-3 heading into the 6th inning, where they scored seven runs to take the lead for good.

The Tigers’ offensive explosion was capped off by a grand slam hit by Caden Grice, which made him the first person in Clemson Baseball history to hit three grand slams in a season.

CADEN GRICE CRUSHED IT 🚀



First person in @ClemsonBaseball history to hit THREE grand slams in a season 😳 pic.twitter.com/OdxewEMsBo — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 25, 2023

The Tigers will return Friday to take on Boston College at 11:00 a.m. to determine who will advance in the ACC tournament.

