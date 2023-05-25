Clemson puts up 14 runs as they take down Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Baseball opened up their ACC Tournament run with a win Wednesday night as they took down Virginia Tech 14-5.

Clemson trailed 5-3 heading into the 6th inning, where they scored seven runs to take the lead for good.

The Tigers’ offensive explosion was capped off by a grand slam hit by Caden Grice, which made him the first person in Clemson Baseball history to hit three grand slams in a season.

The Tigers will return Friday to take on Boston College at 11:00 a.m. to determine who will advance in the ACC tournament.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Coroner responding to shooting in downtown Greenville
1 dead following shooting in downtown Greenville, officers investigating
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

Latest News

Baseball
South Carolina falls to LSU on second day of 2023 SEC Tournament
Atlantic Coast Conference
ACC approves revenue plan to incentivize postseason success
Clinton High School (left) and Southside Christian School recently won state championships in...
Upstate baseball teams take home state championships Tuesday night
Meechie Johnson opts to return to South Carolina for final season of eligibility
Gamecocks Meechie Johnson returns to South Carolina