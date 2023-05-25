Coroner responding to shooting in downtown Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person Wednesday night.

Officers said they were in a nearby parking lot when they heard a single gunshot at near 415 North Main Street.

According to officers, they ran to the scene and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, the victim passed away at the scene.

Officers stated that they found the suspect walking away and took him into custody without any trouble.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

