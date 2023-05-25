Crews respond to Thursday afternoon structure fire in Spartanburg Co.

Fire along Highway 56
Fire along Highway 56(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buffalo Fire Department said crews responded to a structure fire along Highway 56 on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started around 2:00 p.m., and crews responded shortly after.

According to officials, crews quickly put the fire out, and no injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

