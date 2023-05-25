Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen several days ago.

On May 22, Matthew Cole, 49, left his home in the Weaverville community on foot in the early morning hours. Deputies said a possible sighting has been reported since then, but where Cole is now is unknown.

Cole was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt. He is described a 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blue eyes. Deputies said he has health concerns.

Anyone with information on Matthew Cole’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.