First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain is rolling in for the holiday weekend, and temperatures are poised to take a dive as well.

First Alert Headlines

Pleasant weather continues today and Friday

First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday for rain and cooler conditions

Expect disruptive weather for outdoor activities

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

We’ll continue to enjoy some pleasant weather today and tomorrow before things take a nastier turn over the holiday weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny today, with highs remaining comfortably warm in the mid 70s to low 80s. A backdoor cold front tracking in from the northeast may stir up an isolated mountain shower, but no significant rain is expected. Add in a northeasterly breeze at 5-15 mph, and we’ve got one more perfect day to get outside.

Afternoon Forecast, Thursday (WHNS)

Partly cloudy skies and cool conditions are expected tonight, with lows headed for the 50s in most locations. This will lead into a day of changing conditions on Friday, both locally and if you are headed to the coast for the weekend. Skies will start out partly cloudy with some sun here, but scattered showers should already be underway at the beach in the morning. These will begin to track inland behind an advancing deck of clouds, as a coastal low pressure system begins to curve toward the mainland. Clouds will increase throughout the day here at home, but showers are not expected to advance much farther than the midlands before the day is done. Highs will remain pleasant in the low to mid 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Weekend Storm Threats (WHNS)

Saturday and Sunday remain First Alert Weather Days, as the low settles inland over the Carolinas. Periods of rain will take us through the entire day here at home, while scattered showers and possible thunderstorms tend to become a bit less numerous closer to the beach. The rain will come with some breaks, but a raw northeasterly wind will still make being outside a challenge. Daytime highs are not likely to fare much better than the upper 50s to low 60s, with winds at 20-25 mph. For comparison, average highs should have us in the upper 70s and low 80s, so we will be well off the mark for the end of May.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Saturday (WHNS)

Sunday won’t offer up much change with the low still spinning overhead. Rain will be more intermittent than on Saturday, but will still be frequent enough to be problematic for outdoor plans. Winds will start to pivot more toward the north and northwest, but will remain in the 10-20 mph range with higher gusts. Temps will fare slightly milder, but still way off the mark in the middle to upper 60s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

While we will get a good soaking out of this storm over the two days, the rain is expected to be spaced out enough that flooding should be kept to a minimum. That said, more of us can expect to pick up a round an inch or rain, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

There is some hope for Memorial Day, however! Low pressure will begin to track away to the northeast and will be weakening a bit as it does so. This should allow some breaks of sun from time to time, with a lower chance for scattered showers. It’s not likely to be a completely rain-free day, but should be much better than Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to the middle and upper 70s as well.

Sunnier skies return into the middle of next week, with temperatures returning to around average in the upper 70s and low 80s to close out the month of May.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.