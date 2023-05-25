Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law.
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law.(Gov. Henry McMaster)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection From Abortion Act bill into law in a private, closed ceremony.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

“This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.” McMaster added.

According to officials with Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit organization promised to immediately file a lawsuit challenging it in state court.

Planned Parenthood’s previous challenge to South Carolina’s former six-week ban resulted in the state Supreme Court ruling in January it violated the state constitutional right to privacy.

The law is effective immediately.

WIS News 10 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

Latest News

Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Caeden Coker
18-year-old facing charges after investigation into armed robbery
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders discuss response to massive SouthPark fire
Proposal for Spinx market on South Main Street in Greenville.
Spinx proposes market in place of former Cooks Station