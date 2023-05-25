GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the unofficial start to summer gets underway, thousands of visitors are set to flock to Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend.

With that come some changes to traffic and other rules that go into effect beginning Friday:

Here are some key things to remember:

TRAFFIC ON OCEAN BOULEVARD

Traffic from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South will be one-way heading south through the weekend, while the northbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles. Myrtle Beach has opted not to use a traffic loop, which was the subject of a 2019 lawsuit by the NAACP that was eventually settled.

RULES AGAINST GOLF CARTS, LOW-SPEED VEHICLES

Speaking of Ocean Boulevard, the city has also banned the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles from 29th Avenue North to the south end of city limits through Monday morning.

Mopeds are also banned during the following time windows: Midnight until 8 a.m. on Friday 8 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday 8 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday 8 p.m. Sunday until traffic control devices are removed Monday



ACCESSING KINGS HIGHWAY

If you need to get onto Kings Highway from Ocean Boulevard, you can do so at the following access points: 29th Avenue North 21st Avenue North 9th Avenue North 3rd Avenue South 9th Avenue South 13th Avenue South



CURFEW FOR TEENS

The city also enforces a juvenile curfew, meaning that those 17 years old or younger are required to be off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m. Penalties can range from a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail. Parents can also be charged. Exceptions include when the teen is accompanied by a parent/guardian, emergency situations, if the teen is going to work and interstate travel. Click here for a full list.



UMBRELLAS ON THE BEACH

Starting Monday, only circular umbrellas measuring up to 7.5 feet in diameter will be allowed on the beach “in line with, or behind the established umbrella line.” Infant umbrellas measuring 4x3x3 are still allowed. The rule will remain enforced through Labor Day. Click here for more details on the rule changes.



FIREWORKS

Fireworks are banned from the beach and all other public property in Myrtle Beach. The city issues a $250 fine for violators.

Those under 18 are also not allowed to shoot fireworks unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Depending on the owner’s permission, fireworks are allowed on private property between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It’s also illegal in the city to shoot or throw fireworks toward any person, animal, structure or vehicle. Fireworks are also not allowed to be shot within 500 feet of a church, hospital or school as well as within 300 feet of a gas station or business where flammable goods are sold.

