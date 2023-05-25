Hendersonville man sentenced to years in prison for trafficking fentanyl

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in Henderson County.

Officials said 24-year-old Treyveon McClure pleaded guilty to level three trafficking in opioids and was sentenced to 225 months to 282 months in prison and given a $500,000 find. They added that he was also sentenced for operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

According to officials, in early January 2022, deputies from the Henderson County Drug Task Force began investigating reports that illegal narcotics were being sold and distributed around a house close to the Hendersonville YMCA. Deputies investigated the situation for a few months and eventually determined that McClure was leading a criminal enterprise distributing narcotics through people that worked for him.

On April 20, 2022, deputies spotted McClure’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. However, while taking him into custody, McClure broke away from deputies and started running down I-26 before deputies caught up with him.

Deputies added that while McClure was trying to flee, he reportedly threw a bag of narcotics onto the side of the highway. Deputies collected the bag following the incident and determined that it contained 110 grams of fentanyl.

