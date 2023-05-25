National collegiate bass fishing tournament begins on Lake Hartwell

Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT
LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Approximately 400 of the top collegiate anglers from across the country are descending on Lake Hartwell on Thursday.

Boats will take off from Green Pond Landing at 6 a.m. for the two-day BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship tournament. National champions and School of the Year will be crowned after after Friday’s weigh-in.

Students from Lander University, Spartanburg Community College, Western Carolina University, the University of South Carolina and USC’s Union campus will be competing in the tournament.

The tournament is presented by Bass Pro Shops.

