Reward offered as officers investigate man found beaten to death under bridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a $5000 reward was recently offered for information regarding a March homicide investigation.

Officers said 31-year-old Steven Smith was found dead under a bridge near North Forest Street and Clinton Street on March 27, 2023.

According to officers, Steven Smith was reportedly living under the bridge and was beaten to death at some point. The Coroner’s Offices later confirmed that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Officials stated that anyone who gives information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for Smith’s death can receive the reward. Anyone with information can contact citycrime@cityofspartanburg.org or Inv. Garrett at 864-591-4379. People can also give information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

