Reward offered as officers investigate man found beaten to death under bridge

Steven Smith from Spartanburg
Steven Smith from Spartanburg(Spartanburg Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a $5000 reward was recently offered for information regarding a March homicide investigation.

Officers said 31-year-old Steven Smith was found dead under a bridge near North Forest Street and Clinton Street on March 27, 2023.

According to officers, Steven Smith was reportedly living under the bridge and was beaten to death at some point. The Coroner’s Offices later confirmed that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Officials stated that anyone who gives information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for Smith’s death can receive the reward. Anyone with information can contact citycrime@cityofspartanburg.org or Inv. Garrett at 864-591-4379. People can also give information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Treyveon McClure
Hendersonville man sentenced to years in prison for trafficking fentanyl
Seneca Man in Custody
Cocaine Rats Update
Bodycam Video Released
Michael Burham, 34, is facing federal charges after multiple law enforcement agencies from...
Pennsylvania man appears in federal court after 4-day manhunt in Lowcountry