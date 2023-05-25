Seneca man charged after allegedly attacking woman with whip

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a domestic violence incident.

Deputies said they began investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital on May 21 and reported that the suspect, 49-year-old Carl Crane, had confronted and assaulted her at his home Saturday night.

According to deputies, the victim said Crane threatened to harm her while he had a pocket knife and gun. The victim added that he also took her phone and wouldn’t let her leave the house.

Deputies stated that the victim reported that Crane used a whip to assault her, which left visible injuries that deputies could see.

Following deputies’ investigation, Crane was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, 1st-degree domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

