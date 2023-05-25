Seneca man charged after allegedly attacking woman with whip

Carl Crane
Carl Crane(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a domestic violence incident.

Deputies said they began investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital on May 21 and reported that the suspect, 49-year-old Carl Crane, had confronted and assaulted her at his home Saturday night.

According to deputies, the victim said Crane threatened to harm her while he had a pocket knife and gun. The victim added that he also took her phone and wouldn’t let her leave the house.

Deputies stated that the victim reported that Crane used a whip to assault her, which left visible injuries that deputies could see.

Following deputies’ investigation, Crane was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, 1st-degree domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
Haley Fleming, 24, was killed in a DUI hit-and-run crash in 2020.
Family of woman killed in DUI hit-and-run sues Greenville County stores

Latest News

Generic image of microscope
Animal rights group wants cocaine-addicted rat research defunded
Rick Erwin’s West End Grille to close for renovations
What's For Dinner: Local Strawberry Salad
Chardricus Rice
Spartanburg teen admits to armed robbery of friend