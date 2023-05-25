South Carolina faces elimination in the SEC Tournament

University of South Carolina falls to Texas A&M on Thursday morning
Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.
Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Isaiah Custodio
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina baseball was eliminated from the SEC Tournament Thursday morning.

Will Tippet was the only one to record a single hit throughout the game.

The game remained close in the first two innings as neither team was able to score until the third inning, where Texas A&M scored one. The Aggies put up three more runs in the fourth inning and another one in the fifth inning. Both teams remained scoreless for the rest of the game, leaving the score at 5-0.

South Carolina Pitcher Jack Mahoney took the loss, allowing four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in just four innings.

South Carolina will now wait for the NCAA Regional announcement on Monday, May 29 at 12:00PM on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Meechie Johnson opts to return to South Carolina for final season of eligibility
Gamecocks Meechie Johnson returns to South Carolina
South Carolina baseball (Source: GamecocksOnline.com)
Gamecocks advance in SEC Tournament, defeating Georgia
Clemson Tigers walk off North Carolina for seventh straight ACC series win
Tigers walk off Tar Heels, win 7th straight ACC series
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
Gamecocks Fall to Tennessee