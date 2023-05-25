South Carolina faces elimination in the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina baseball was eliminated from the SEC Tournament Thursday morning.

Will Tippet was the only one to record a single hit throughout the game.

The game remained close in the first two innings as neither team was able to score until the third inning, where Texas A&M scored one. The Aggies put up three more runs in the fourth inning and another one in the fifth inning. Both teams remained scoreless for the rest of the game, leaving the score at 5-0.

Final from Hoover



The hosts sites for the NCAA Regionals will be announced Sunday at 8:30 p.m. while the 64-team field will be announced Monday at 12 p.m.#Gamecocks | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/GDzSWhccLi — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) May 25, 2023

South Carolina Pitcher Jack Mahoney took the loss, allowing four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in just four innings.

South Carolina will now wait for the NCAA Regional announcement on Monday, May 29 at 12:00PM on ESPN2.

