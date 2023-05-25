Spartanburg teen admits to armed robbery of friend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who robbed a victim he recently befriended in 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Chardricus Rice, now 19, occasionally stayed with family members who lived near the victim and the two shared an interest in weapons. On Sep. 10, 2020, Rice went to the victim’s home to borrow ammunition.

Officials said minutes after leaving, Rice returned with two other men and rushed into the home. The victim was pistol-whipped in the back of the head during the robbery.

Rice and the other suspects reportedly stole a bag of firearms and a bag of fishing equipment.

When Rice was arrested, ammunition in his pocket matched one of the stolen firearms. None of the stolen guns were ever recovered.

Rice was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the solicitor’s office announced Thursday.

“The State is proud of the victim for his continued fortitude and for confronting Rice through his testimony at the plea hearing,” assistant solicitor Edward Hunter said.

