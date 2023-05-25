Spinx proposes market in place of former Cooks Station

Proposal for Spinx market on South Main Street in Greenville.
Proposal for Spinx market on South Main Street in Greenville.(SHLTR Architects/The Spinx Company)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spinx Company has submitted a proposal to build a new project on South Main Street where Cooks Station was formerly located.

An application for the city’s urban design panel contains renderings of the “Spinx market concept” which is described as an alternative format convenience store. The proposal includes plans for a cafe, deli, coffee shop, stand-up bar, outdoor patio and a green space.

The plan for the market will go before the design review board on June 1.

