2 charged, drugs seized following traffic stop in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were recently taken into custody after deputies found narcotics during a traffic stop in Buncombe County.

Deputies said 38-year-old Daniel Smith and 23-year-old Sherry Hinson were taken into custody following the incident.

According to deputies, they seized 33.3 grams of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of cocaine, $470, two sets of digital scales and drug paraphernalia from Smith. He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (possession), trafficking in methamphetamine (transport), felony possession of cocaine, driving with license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, and possession drug paraphernalia. They added that he also had open warrants from Haywood County related to drug trafficking.

Deputies stated that 0.3 grams of Fentanyl, four dosage units of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine (pills), seven Suboxone strips, 2.4 grams of Xanax pills (crushed) and 3.4 grams of marijuana were seized from Hinson. She was charged with felony possession schedule ii controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, simple possession schedule iii controlled substance, simple possession schedule iv controlled substance and simple possession schedule ii controlled substance.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA also helped with the investigation.

“Thank you to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and DEA for their coordination in this investigation. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

