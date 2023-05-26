Airline launches new nonstop flights from Asheville to Phoenix

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new nonstop route will take travelers from Asheville to Arizona twice a week.

Allegiant announced the service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday. The company said they are celebrating with one-way fares starting at $69.

“We’ve seen incredible demand from Asheville-area travelers and are thrilled to offer nonstop service to Phoenix just in time for summer vacations,” said Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning Drew Wells. “We expect this route to be popular with travelers in each destination as vacationers will enjoy Allegiant’s brand of ultra-convenient, low-cost, nonstop travel.”

