Clemson softball drops super regional opener against Oklahoma

NORMAN, O.K. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball fell in their super regional opener 9-2 to Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

The No. 16 seed Tigers went hit-for-hit against the No. 1 seeded Sooners but were ultimately unable to get enough runs across the plate.

Oklahoma took an early lead in the game, scoring their first run in the first inning. From there, they continued their consistent offense, scoring another run in the second inning and hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend their lead to four.

Clemson scored their first run in the fifth inning and was able to load the bases. However, they left the runners stranded after Oklahoma recorded two quick outs to end the inning.

The Sooners put the game away in the fifth inning as they hit a grand slam and another home run to make the score 9-2.

Valerie Cagle started the game on the mound but was unable to slow down Oklahoma and was ultimately replaced by Millie Thompson in the fifth inning. At the plate, Cagle and Aby Vieira were the top performers for the Tigers as they both went 3-4.

Next, the Tigers will take on the Sooners again in the second game of the series on May 27 at 1:00 p.m.

