Crews responding to fire at abandoned home in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Centerville Fire Department said crews are responding to a structure fire along Jackson Street in Anderson County.

Officials said crews responded to the fire at around 8:24 p.m.

According to officials, a group of homeless people were reportedly living in the abandoned house when the fire began. They added that neighbors reported hearing arguing soon before the fire started. Thankfully, officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

Officials stated that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s arson team is investigating the situation, and crews are still working to extinguish the flames. We will update this story as officials release new details.

