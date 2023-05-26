Deputies investigating following deadly shooting in Pickens County

Shooting in Pickens County
Shooting in Pickens County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to Jericho Ridge Trail after someone reported the shooting.

According to deputies, when they arrived, they found the victim, who sadly passed away at the scene. They added that another person was found on foot near Price Perry Road and is currently being interviewed by deputies.

Deputies stated that it appears the incident involved two people who lived in a house together on Jericho Ridge.

Deputies are currently investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

