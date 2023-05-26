Graduating seniors in Richland County receive surprise message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One graduating seniors received a surprise message at their high school graduation ceremonies.

The school district said a video message by NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was played.

According to the district, Shaq has mentored students at C.A. Johnson High School and Dreher High School.

