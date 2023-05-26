GSP Airport introduces self check-in kiosks for passengers

Self Check-in Kiosk at GSP
Self Check-in Kiosk at GSP(Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) announced that they are launching a new self-check-in kiosk service this summer.

Officials said the new kiosks will allow passengers to check in for flights, print boarding passes and check their luggage.

“We are thrilled to launch this new self-check-in kiosk service at GSP. It’s a great way for us to offer our passengers more options and convenience as they travel,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of GSP. “We understand the value of time and want to make sure our passengers have the best possible experience at our airport. This new service is just one example of how we’re working to make travel easier for everyone.”

According to officials, the kiosks are in the ticket lobby of GSP and are available to passengers flying with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. However, the features available may vary depending on the airline. Officials added that they plan to add more airlines to the service later this year.

For more information on the kiosks, people can visit www.gspairport.com.

