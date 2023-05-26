Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured

Columbia-Richland Fire Department: Multiple people rescued in apartment fire
Columbia-Richland Fire Department: Multiple people rescued in apartment fire(Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced an Irmo firefighter died in the line of duty after fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

Rutherford said James Muller, 25, a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District, was taken to Prisma Health where he pronounced dead from his injuries in the fire.

Authorities said Muller after being trapped inside the apartment, which collapsed during the fire.

Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive on Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire — which was eventually declared a 3-alarm fire — became so strong the firefighters had to call for a mayday. That means that they had to pull all their firefighters out of the structure.

According to Jenkins, at one point 60 firefighters were on the scene. He said multiple firefighters were trapped inside the structure, which collapsed during the fire, and at least seven firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Jenkins stated one resident was rescued in the fire and taken to the hospital and 19 people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville

Latest News

Wofford baseball rallies to return to SoCon Championship
Paul Cauthen reportedly taken into custody during tour in South Carolina
Fire in Union County
Crews respond to structure fires in Union County
Multiple Earthquakes in NC
Boy Who Needs Heart Surgery