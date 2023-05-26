Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced an Irmo firefighter died in the line of duty after fighting an apartment fire in Columbia.

Rutherford said James Muller, 25, a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District, was taken to Prisma Health where he pronounced dead from his injuries in the fire.

Authorities said Muller after being trapped inside the apartment, which collapsed during the fire.

Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive on Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire — which was eventually declared a 3-alarm fire — became so strong the firefighters had to call for a mayday. That means that they had to pull all their firefighters out of the structure.

According to Jenkins, at one point 60 firefighters were on the scene. He said multiple firefighters were trapped inside the structure, which collapsed during the fire, and at least seven firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Jenkins stated one resident was rescued in the fire and taken to the hospital and 19 people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

