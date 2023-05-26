Lane closures planned for 10 miles of I-85 resurfacing in Upstate

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Work begins next week on a project to resurface more than 10 miles of Interstate 85 in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

A spokesperson for the SC Department of Transportation said the three segments are between mile markers 43 and 49, mile markers 53 and 56, and mile markers 67 and 69. The “road rehabilitation” will ensure a safe driving surface and that water runs off the interstate efficiently.

Crews will begin work by Tuesday, May 30 and it will continue through August 2024.

For the duration of the entire project, nighttime single-lane and double-lane closures will be in place.

SCDOT says approximately 200 miles of interstate resurfacing projects have been underway in the state since 2020.

