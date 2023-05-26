Man charged after Pacolet church allegedly set on fire

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Police Department said a man was recently charged after allegedly setting a church on fire earlier this month.

Officers said on May 14, 2023, Montgomery Memorial Methodist Church in Pacolet was reportedly burglarized and set on fire, which resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Officers stated that following an investigation into the incident, 54-year-old Jeffrey Sizemore was taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree arson and 2nd-degree burglary. Officers added that Sizemore was a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, which includes other violent offenses.

“We hope that this arrest will help our community begin to heal and will help the members of Montgomery Memorial Methodist Church have some closure and peace,” Pacolet Police Chief Joseph Hawes said.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

