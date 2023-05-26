Police release body camera footage after arrest ends with struggle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department released body camera footage Thursday afternoon showing the events that led to a suspect assaulting multiple officers during an incident earlier this month.

Officers said they were looking for 27-year-old Devon Whitmire on May 13 after his family members reported that he made violent threats. When officers arrived at the scene and located Whitmire, he allegedly lied about his identity and claimed that he had a firearm, which was also untrue.

According to officers, While trying to take Whitmire into custody, he began resisting officers and allegedly attacking them. They added that after Whitmire was taken into custody, one of the officers involved was taken to the hospital for injuries they received during the struggle.

Officers stated that following the incident, the Asheville Police Department reviewed the arrest and determined that the officers’ actions were “reasonable and necessary.” The department also referred the case to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, which later cited “no probable cause of excessive use of force by officers”

