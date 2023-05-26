Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A singer-songwriter who was arrested while on tour in South Carolina took to social media to address the drug charges on Monday.

Paul Cauthen, an alt-country musician from East Texas also known as “Big Velvet”, started in the duo Sons of Fathers. He later launched a solo career, releasing four albums so far.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center, Cauthen was arrested on May 18 by Isle of Palms police. He is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance.

Singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour in South Carolina
Singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour in South Carolina(Charleston Co. Detention Center)

After Cauthen bonded out of the detention center, he posted about the incident on Facebook and Instagram.

“I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of what’s being said,” Cauthen wrote. “I am not a drug dealer and I don’t ‘manufacture’ drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water.”

Cauthen canceled shows in Knoxville and Hurricane Mills, Tennessee after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Shooting in Pickens County
Murder suspect arrested after shooting in Pickens County
Three earthquakes confirmed in western North Carolina
Self Check-in Kiosk at GSP
GSP Airport introduces self check-in kiosks for passengers
New technology offered for check-in at GSP Airport