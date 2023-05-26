South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked

By Marcus Flowers and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judge Clifton Newman has temporarily blocked the six-week abortion ban.

The block comes one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a lawsuit against the law calling it “unconstitutional.”

Judge Newman ordered abortion providers’ lawsuit challenging the law to be transferred to the state Supreme Court.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the abortion ban:

“Today in South Carolina, Governor McMaster signed an extreme and dangerous abortion ban into law. If allowed to stand, South Carolina’s ban, like more than a dozen other bans currently in effect, will criminalize health care providers and cause delays and denials of health and life-saving care.

With the passage of abortion bans in states like Florida and North Carolina earlier this year, Republican officials are dismantling women’s rights across the South, putting their health and lives in jeopardy. South Carolina’s ban will cut off access to abortion for women in the state and those across the entire region for whom South Carolina is their closest option for care.

President Biden and Vice President Harris believe in the United States, reproductive health care should be protected in every state and doctors shouldn’t be threatened for providing essential care. They will continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law – and oppose ongoing attempts by Republican elected officials to undermine Americans’ fundamental freedoms.”

Governor Henry McMaster made the following statement after Judge Newman’s ruling:

“We will continue fighting to protect the lives of the unborn in South Carolina and the constitutional law that protects them. I hope that the Supreme Court will take this matter up without delay.”

Governor McMaster also tweeted another statement hours later.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says

Latest News

South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law.
Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid
Sen. Tim Scott formally announces 2024 presidential bid
Sen. Tim Scott to make 'major announcement'
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached