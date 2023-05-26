LIVE: Suspect on the run after shooting in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is tracking a suspect after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred outside a liquor store in the 1500 block of Laurens Road near North Pleasantburg Drive. One victim was shot.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a large law enforcement presence. The suspect fled the scene on foot and police are setting up an active track.

The victim’s condition is unknown but as of 2 p.m., the Greenville County Coroner’s Office had not been requested at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

