LIVE: Suspect on the run after shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is tracking a suspect after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred outside a liquor store in the 1500 block of Laurens Road near North Pleasantburg Drive. One victim was shot.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a large law enforcement presence. The suspect fled the scene on foot and police are setting up an active track.

The victim’s condition is unknown but as of 2 p.m., the Greenville County Coroner’s Office had not been requested at the scene.

