Three earthquakes confirmed in western North Carolina

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake has been reported near Canton, NC, near the location of another quake on Tuesday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that three more earthquakes were reported near Asheville, North Carolina, Thursday night.

The first earthquake, 2.2-magnitude, was reported around 5:16 p.m. Its epicenter was 2.5 miles north of West Canton.

Officials said the second earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 13.8 miles northwest of Asheville. According to officials, the earthquake had a 3.1 magnitude and a depth of 0 km.

The third was a 1.8-magnitude quake at 10:19 p.m. approximately three miles north of West Canton.

These earthquakes come days after another one was reported nearby in the Canton area.

