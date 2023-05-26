Three earthquakes confirmed in western North Carolina

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that three more earthquakes were reported near Asheville, North Carolina, Thursday night.

The first earthquake, 2.2-magnitude, was reported around 5:16 p.m. Its epicenter was 2.5 miles north of West Canton.

Officials said the second earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 13.8 miles northwest of Asheville. According to officials, the earthquake had a 3.1 magnitude and a depth of 0 km.

The third was a 1.8-magnitude quake at 10:19 p.m. approximately three miles north of West Canton.

These earthquakes come days after another one was reported nearby in the Canton area.

