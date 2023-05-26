Traffic clearing on I-85 after crash causes miles-long backup

By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A collision on I-85 northbound in Spartanburg County was causing heavy traffic delays Friday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving again, although it will take some time for the miles-long traffic jam to clear.

Troopers were responding to the crash before 6 a.m. near Exit 62 for SC-290. The left two lanes on the interstate were closed according to the SC Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up all the way to BMW in Greer.

On The Morning News, traffic reporter Chris Scott has the latest updates and detours.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Stalacia Turner
Upstate woman charged after traffic stop ends with fight in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Getting Answers: Washington Avenue
Getting Answers: Washington Ave.
Driver killed in rollover crash in Pickens Co.
Getting Answers: Farrs Bridge Road
Getting Answers: Farrs Bridge Rd
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin