Traffic clearing on I-85 after crash causes miles-long backup

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A collision on I-85 northbound in Spartanburg County was causing heavy traffic delays Friday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving again, although it will take some time for the miles-long traffic jam to clear.

Troopers were responding to the crash before 6 a.m. near Exit 62 for SC-290. The left two lanes on the interstate were closed according to the SC Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up all the way to BMW in Greer.

On The Morning News, traffic reporter Chris Scott has the latest updates and detours.

