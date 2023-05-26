Update: Schedule change for North Greenville baseball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Due to forecasted weather for Saturday, North Greenville and Belmont Abbey have adjusted the schedule for this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.

The two will now play two on Friday, moving up the start time for game one to 3:30 p.m. They will now play game two at 7:30 p.m. Friday instead of Saturday, as originally scheduled.

The two will then play Saturday at 1:00 p.m. if necessary.

The Super Regional is a best-of-three series. The winner will advance to the NCAA Division II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



Due to weather this weekend’s NCAA DII Southeast Super Regional has been moved up!



WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Friday - 3:30 & 7:30 PM

Saturday - 1:00 PM (If Necessary) #ForTheVille | #10v9 | #DH33 — North Greenville Baseball (@NGUBaseball) May 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.