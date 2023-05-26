USC Upstate advances In Big South Championship

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beginning its quest for a conference title and continuing its historic 2023 season, USC Upstate baseball advanced in the 2023 Big South Baseball Championship as it tied a program record with its 37th victory, earning a 10-4 win over No. 3 seed Winthrop Thursday night at Truist Point. 

Setting the tone for the victory, redshirt junior right-hander Reese Dutton continued to prove his status as the team’s ace, earning his league-high and program-record-tying 10th victory as he worked 7.0 innings, scattering eight hits and one run, earning his ninth quality start. On the night, he racked up six strikeouts, giving him 102 for the season, surpassing Jordan Mark’s 2021 total of 101 punchouts for the program’s single-season record. 

At the plate, the Spartans scored early and often as they scored in each of the first four innings before posting their biggest inning with a four-spot in the sixth. Over the first three frames, Upstate’s lead grew exponentially, growing from one, to two, to four by the end of the third frame, growing to as many as nine during the night.

With its win, Upstate advances to play No. 1 Campbell for a spot in the Big South Championship Game as the Spartans and Camels meet Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

