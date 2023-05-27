Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge

Greenville County Schools
Greenville County Schools(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says a Carolina High School staff member was placed on administrative leave after being charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

Records show that Anthony McDaniel was charged on May 26, and district officials confirmed McDaniel was on administrative leave on Saturday.

McDaniel is listed as an ISS Coordinator at Carolina High School on the district’s website.

According to a victim statement shared with FOX Carolina, McDaniel is accused of throwing a cone at a student after the student “flicked him off in a joking way” which resulted in a cut on their hand.

We reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Shooting investigation on Laurens Road.
One injured following shooting in Greenville
ATV Theft
Upstate teenager dies following ATV crash in Anderson Co.
Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Campbell wins Big South conference championship
USC Upstate falls to No. 1 Campbell in Big South Baseball Championship
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturday May 27th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson advances to ACC Championship
Clemson Tigers softball, NCAA Super Regional - Norman, Oklahoma
Clemson, Oklahoma battle at Super Regional
GSP named Best Small Airport in North America
Restaurants at GSP temporarily closed following water line issue