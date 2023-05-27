Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says a Carolina High School staff member was placed on administrative leave after being charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

Records show that Anthony McDaniel was charged on May 26, and district officials confirmed McDaniel was on administrative leave on Saturday.

McDaniel is listed as an ISS Coordinator at Carolina High School on the district’s website.

According to a victim statement shared with FOX Carolina, McDaniel is accused of throwing a cone at a student after the student “flicked him off in a joking way” which resulted in a cut on their hand.

We reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this situation.

