Drivers experience traffic delays after concrete mixer overturns in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Barea Fire Department said crews responded to White Horse Road on Friday afternoon after a concrete mixer overturned.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near North Davis Drive and White Horse Road.

According to officials, they were able to get the vehicle upright by around 5:30 p.m. They added that nobody was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident.

Part of the roadway was shut down as crews cleaned up the crash, but everything reopened Friday night.

