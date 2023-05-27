Drivers experience traffic delays after concrete mixer overturns in Greenville Co.

Crews Respond to Intersection
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Barea Fire Department said crews responded to White Horse Road on Friday afternoon after a concrete mixer overturned.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near North Davis Drive and White Horse Road.

According to officials, they were able to get the vehicle upright by around 5:30 p.m. They added that nobody was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident.

Part of the roadway was shut down as crews cleaned up the crash, but everything reopened Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville

Latest News

Great Scot Parade in downtown Greenville
Townville shooter asks for shorter sentence, a closer look at the case
NGU punches ticket to College World Series
North Greenville is headed back to the College World Series
EXPLAINED: How does Greenville’s new development code protect neighborhoods?
EXPLAINED: How does Greenville’s new development code protect neighborhoods?