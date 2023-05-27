North Greenville is headed back to the College World Series

NGU punches ticket to College World Series
NGU punches ticket to College World Series(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville swept the Southeast Super Regional to earn a return trip to the NCAA Division II College World Series.

The Crusaders are the defending National Champions and will seek to defend that title at this years tournament in Cary, NC June 2-10.

NGU swept Belmont Abbey Friday in a doubleheader 16-8 and 10-7.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Moore and Sara Dreibrodt
Upstate asst. principal, school counselor placed on administrative leave
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh paid dad, wife with stolen money, grand jury says
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Greenville on May 24, 2023
Man killed in shooting in downtown Greenville

Latest News

Channing Ferguson
USC Upstate sends first athlete to Track & Field National Championship
Wofford baseball rallies to return to SoCon Championship
Softball
Clemson softball drops super regional opener against Oklahoma
Clemson Tigers walk off North Carolina for seventh straight ACC series win
Clemson advances to ACC semifinals