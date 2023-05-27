North Greenville is headed back to the College World Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville swept the Southeast Super Regional to earn a return trip to the NCAA Division II College World Series.

The Crusaders are the defending National Champions and will seek to defend that title at this years tournament in Cary, NC June 2-10.

NGU swept Belmont Abbey Friday in a doubleheader 16-8 and 10-7.

