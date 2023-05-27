Restaurants at GSP temporarily closed following water line issue

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The restaurants at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport are temporarily closed following a water line issue.

GSP officials say that the retail stores remain open, and the Hudson News stores have bottled drinks and food available for purchase.

Travelers must still follow TSA rules for liquids.

Officials say they do not have an update on how long the restaurants will be closed.

Stay with FOX Carolina News for more.

RELATED: https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/05/27/tsa-hits-highest-checkpoint-volume-year-friday/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.