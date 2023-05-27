Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for missing elderly woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing elderly woman who was last seen Friday.

Deputies say 81-year-old Reinate Janzen was last seen Friday at 7:30 a.m. wearing a light blue t-shirt with black exercise pants.

Officials say Janzen is 5′1 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has short sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Janzen may be driving a black 2015 Chevy Spark displaying a North Carolina license plate of KBM-3186.

If you know anything, contact the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

