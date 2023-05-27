Skateboarder dies after being hit by trash truck in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a skateboarder was hit and killed in Asheville on Friday.

Officers said the crash happened near Merrimon Avenue and Marcellus Street around 5:42 a.m. on May 22.

According to officers, the victim was skateboarding along Merrimon Avenue when he entered the intersection with Marcellus Street despite having a red light and was hit by an oncoming Republic solid waste collection truck. The victim then fell into the roadway where he was hit by another car.

Sadly, the victim passed away at the scene. Officers identified him as 46-year-old Benjamin Brown.

Officers are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 28-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

