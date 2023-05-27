Soldier from SC dies following non-combat crash in Kuwait, DOD confirms

AIKEN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Defense announced that a soldier from South Carolina recently passed away, supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.

Officials said 20-year-old Spc. Jayson Reed Haven of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on May 25 following a non-combat vehicle rollover accident at Camp Buehring. They added that the incident is currently being investigated.

According to officials, Spc. Haven was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, South Carolina.

