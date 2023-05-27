Upstate man dies while walking across road to check mailbox

The victim died at the hospital.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says that 74-year-old Jimmy Randall Grant died on Friday night after he was hit by a car while walking across the street to check his mailbox.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on S.J. Workman Highway near Woodruff.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this case, but has not released any information yet.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow this developing story.

