Upstate man dies while walking across road to check mailbox

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says that 74-year-old Jimmy Randall Grant died on Friday night after he was hit by a car while walking across the street to check his mailbox.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on S.J. Workman Highway near Woodruff.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this case, but has not released any information yet.

