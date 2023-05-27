Upstate teenager dies following ATV crash in Anderson Co.

ATV Theft
ATV Theft(ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a teenager died during an ATV crash Friday night.

Deputies said the crash happened near Brooks Road in Belton around 6:00 p.m.

According to deputies, a 16-year-old passed away following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

