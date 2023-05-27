USC Upstate sends first athlete to Track & Field National Championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate’s Channing Ferguson made history as he becomes the first Spartan to earn a spot at the NCAA Track & Field Nationals.

Ferguson cleared 2.14M at the East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fl. Friday to punch his ticket to the championship in Austin, Texas June 7-10.

For the first time in school history, a Spartan has earned the right to compete for a track and field national championship!



Channing Ferguson will be back in action for the NCAA Nationals scheduled for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.#SpartanArmy⚔️ pic.twitter.com/wb2O1MrLWA — USC Upstate Spartans (@UpstateSpartans) May 26, 2023

“We are proud of Channing,” said head coach Carson Blackwelder. “He stepped up at the right time and we are excited to see what he can do against the best in the nation.”

Ferguson is now the first track and field athlete in USC Upstate history to qualify for the NCAA Nationals.

Last year, Ferguson cleared 2.05M in his first appearance at the East Prelims. He added another .09M to his attempt today and is the only athlete in the Big South to advance to the national meet in the high jump.

Ferguson has already had an incredible outdoor season for the Spartans as the sophomore from Rock Hill, SC set the high jump school record at 2.16M and earned a gold and silver medal during the Big South Outdoor Championships.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.