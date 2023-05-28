1 injured during overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Greenville.

Deputies say they were called to a parking lot at 10309 Ardmore Springs Circle just after 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one male adult victim who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Deputies add they are still working to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting but believe the suspect is a male.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina for this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.