Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Atlanta city leaders have called on parents to be more mindful of their children and for students to remain safe in the wake of a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and injured a 16-year-old boy outside Benjamin E. Mays High School on Sunday morning.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the deadly shooting was identified as 16-year-old Breasia Powell.

“We are always heartbroken when someone loses their life especially the day school lets out, we are at my Alma Mater and my neighborhood,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a press conference on Sunday afternoon. “A rising 11th grader lost her life as a rising junior at Grady Hospital. We’re calling against gun violence in our communities and for our young people to experience a fun summer,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “This morning, I spent some time talking to two families, and one whose child passed away. Those are phone calls we don’t like to have. My heart goes out to both families. To the young people, we want you to be safe where you spend your time and who you spend your time with quality decisions about life. Parents make sure you stay on top of where your children are,” Dickens added.

Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located two victims Powell. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. The second victim was a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital.

Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old boy and the extent of his injuries.

“At the request of Atlanta Public Schools Police, Atlanta Police Homicide investigators were requested to the scene and will be leading the investigation,” according to Atlanta police.

Mayor Dickens said the shooting victim was “full of life and expected to be working Tuesday in the summer youth employment program Year of the Youth.

“This afternoon, I stand alongside our mayor about the loss of one of our scholars just days after graduation,” said Lisa Herring, the Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. “This impact creates trauma. We made resources available for students.”

Herring said Atlanta Public Schools makes free telehealth appointments for students. Anyone interested can call 404-383-6806.

Herring said crisis members will be on-site at Benjamin E Mays High School on Tuesday.

“To our parents who have students asking questions, contact our school and we remain steadfast in doing all we can for our children,” Herring added.

On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Dickens and other city leaders held a press conference outside Benjamin E. Mays High School about the shooting. Mayor Dickens encouraged parents to sign their children up at www.atlyearoftheyouth.com so they can join the summer youth program.

This is an active investigation.

Atlanta Public Schools released a statement saying:

According to Atlanta Police, two teenagers were shot during an unauthorized gathering at the end of the exiting driveway at Benjamin E. Mays High School, early Sunday morning. The gathering occurred after a graduation party at another location in the community was broken up by Atlanta Police a couple of hours earlier. Even during Summer Break, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remain a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple police cruisers were seen on the street investigating.

