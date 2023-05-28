Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim of head-on crash
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Co. Coroner’s Office says a Gaffney woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday.
The Coroner says the driver of a 2012 Nissan was was headed south on North Limestone Street at 1:00 p.m., when a 2008 Nissan driving north on North Logan Street failed to yield right of way at the intersection and struck the victim head-on.
Officials identified the victim as 49-year-old Crystal Nance.
Officials say Nance was transported from the scene to nearby Cherokee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.
