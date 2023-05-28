Cherokee Co. Coroner identifies victim of head-on crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Co. Coroner’s Office says a Gaffney woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday.

The Coroner says the driver of a 2012 Nissan was was headed south on North Limestone Street at 1:00 p.m., when a 2008 Nissan driving north on North Logan Street failed to yield right of way at the intersection and struck the victim head-on.

Officials identified the victim as 49-year-old Crystal Nance.

Officials say Nance was transported from the scene to nearby Cherokee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Jimmy "Randy" Grant
Upstate school board trustee dies while walking across road to check mailbox
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
ATV Theft
Upstate teenager dies following ATV crash in Anderson Co.
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies following Greenville Co. crash

Latest News

NGU punches ticket to College World Series
North Greenville baseball opens DII baseball championship Sunday
Mass shooting victim graduates high school
Richland County park mass shooting victim walks at high school graduation
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach